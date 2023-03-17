ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) announced Friday that their emergency assistance program has been extended for customers.

This reminder is for payment options, budget billing, and energy efficiency programs that RG&E says will allow customers to help manage their bills.

The late payment charge suspension will continue through April 15. The company says they will not disconnect residential customers for nonpayment through March 27.

RG&E says customers in arrears may receive a shut-off notice if the customer has not yet reconciled their bills. The company adds this is necessary as customers apply for the emergency assistance.

Additionally, the company says bills for this heating season were much lower than expected, despite global price volatility increasing energy supply prices.

In their statement, RG&E says gas bills for RG&E customers were 17% higher than last year. Customers saw an 11% increase in their electric bills this year, which was lower than expected by 20%.

“There are many variables that impact the supply price of electricity and natural gas, but the

main factor that kept prices lower than anticipated this winter was related to supply and

demand,” said Patrick Fox, senior director of Energy Services for NYSEG and RG&E. “The

Northeast experienced a much warmer winter than forecasted, leading to lower demand, and

with no change in natural gas production levels, there was greater supply available for

natural gas customers and electric generation, which was the main driver to lower than

forecasted electric and natural gas prices.”

For information on bill assistance and other resources RG&E is offering, click here.