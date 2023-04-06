ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — RG&E has begun the process of installing its new smart meter systems.

The company says they’ll be installed over the next three years.

This will allow workers to check the meter use in real time throughout the network. When a customer loses power, they will be notified.

When the smart meters are installed in your area, representatives say you’ll get a postcard in the mail telling you when a crew will install it, followed with a phone call ahead of time.

RG&E says customers can opt out of this, but it will come with a price.

“Customers can opt out. They don’t have to have a smart meter we’re not forcing that upon them, but if they do opt out we are still going to have to read those meters manually the old fashion way, and we will charge the customer a charge per month to be able to maintain that manual meter reading system, and all the pieces and parts,” Some customers do their own reads, customer reads, but we still need to have a human being on the other end to put those reads in the billing system, so we’d still have those charges for those customers,” Manager of Media Services RG&E and NYSEG Angela Capps said.

RG&E says the fee for the smart meters would cost users around $12 dollars a month.

The meters will not be able to access customers’ personal data and will only track utility use.