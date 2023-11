ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person and two dogs safely escaped a house fire in Rochester Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Sullivan Street at 3:44 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, they arrived on scene three minutes later and saw smoke coming out of a second story window.

Firefighters went into the home to address the fire, opening the roof and windows for ventilation. The fire was put out within five minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.