ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — At least one group is looking at how to help migrants who may be bussed here from New York City in the coming days or week.

Meantime, Republican candidate for County Executive Mark Assini is once again criticizing the current County Executive’s emergency plan for those who may be asked to house the asylum seekers.

The Legal Aid Society of Rochester is exploring how they could legally help these non-citizens and believe they can be productive citizens here.

However, Candidate Mark Assini argues County Executive Adam Bello’s emergency order ignores any time limit on how long migrants could stay in Monroe County and he says it lacks any attempt to check the backgrounds of the asylum seekers who could be coming here.

Since the idea was floated by the state to house migrants outside of New York City, candidate Mark Assini is concerned the public’s safety is at risk.

“Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said in testimony in the United States Senate he can’t even determine how many people have got through with background checks that actually had criminal histories in other countries,” candidate Assini claimed. “And the simple reason for that is many of the countries we’re dealing with don’t have systems that hook into our databases.”

In County Executive Bello’s emergency order, no hotel, motel, or shelter may provide emergency housing for more than 10 people, unless the entity submits a plan that the Department of Human Services approves. Assini argues this still allows the state to send up smaller groups of migrants without following those rules.

“A security plan for individuals placed at various facilities must be put in place,” Assini continued. “So that people here illegally aren’t released into the community without legal status. Put an end date of 15 days for those brought up from the border.”

When talking to the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, their Supervisor Attorney Aomar Mohamed, points to staffing shortages at local businesses being solved if more non-citizens came in and there’s already an extensive vetting process, they’d have to pass to stay and work.

“You first need to file that asylum application and then there is a minimum wait time of 150 days before you can even file for work authorization,” Mohamed said. “Then on top of that, you have the waiting period for the Department of Homeland Security to process your work authorization.”

Under the current emergency order by Executive Adam Bello, the Department of Humans Services can revoke any plan for housing migrants if any parties involved stop meeting standards for it to be legal. This state of Emergency signed by Executive Bellow was enacted on Tuesday and will remain in effect until Sunday.