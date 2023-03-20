ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester city leaders are celebrating folks in the community moving into the next chapter of their professional lives.

The Rochester Environmental Job Training program —also known as REJob 3.0— honored their graduating class Monday.

The program is meant to help those who are unemployed or have lost their jobs obtain long-term careers in the general construction and environmental fields. Organizers say it’s inspiring to see these graduates end up rising above the poverty line.

“I’m very excited, it is very heartwarming to be able to see the amount of individuals that is seeking to be able to change their lives and would like this career-based opportunity, not just for themselves, but for their children as well,” said Paul Mcfadden with REJob 3.0.

According to their website the program has a one hundred percent success rate.