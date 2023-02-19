ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Monroe County announced Thursday that registration forms for the annual Monroe County Pick Up the Parks event are now available.

The event is a clean-up initiative throughout the Monroe County Parks System that will take place on April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers can register to help clean up the parks from the winter accumulation of trash and debris, and also reduce litter entering the waterways in order to get parks ready for the spring and summer seasons.

Jobs will include picking up trash and litter and loading trucks to take to the trash off-site, raking and packing up leaves, sticks, and rocks, as well as sweeping lodge area, or mulching and weeding at select locations.

There are 22 parks available to clean up. Those who would like to register as a group can click the link here.

All registration forms must be submitted by April 7 to mcparks@monroecounty.gov.