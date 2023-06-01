ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings announced they will pay tribute to their late Bat Dog Milo, on June 16 at Innovative Field.

The announcement Thursday marked the four-year anniversary of Milo’s first game, on June 1, 2019.

The celebration will begin with a Milo the Bat Dog poster giveaway to the first 5,000 fans, courtesy of the Flower City Group. Prior to the National Anthem, the Red Wings will honor Milo with an on-field ceremony.

Milo’s Owner Josh Snyder will also throw out the ceremonial first pitch and will participate in numerous tributes throughout the game, in remembrance of Milo.

Flower City Group President Steve Schuld will make an announcement regarding their 2023 Milo Making a Difference Campaign — which the Red Wings says is dedicated to making a positive impact in the community, and adds efforts are aimed towards supporting Honor Flight Rochester and the Veterans Outreach Center.

“Milo was far more than just our Bat Dog. He brought tremendous spirit and touched a lot of hearts in our community. His sweet demeanor was so obvious to all, and his energy was infectious,” Red Wings President, CEO, and COO Naomi Silver said. “We feel his absence deeply, but his memory lives on with his fans. This tribute celebrates his life and is meant as a heartfelt thank you to him and to Josh, his owner, for the joy they brought to every game Milo was a part of.”

Fans can get involved in the remembrance of Milo as well by sharing #MiloMemories on social media. The Red Wings says those who share memories using the hashtag will be displayed on the Red Wings videoboard on June 16.