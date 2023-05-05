ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings postponed an appearance by Milo the Bat Dog due to health issues, the team announced Friday.

Milo was scheduled to appear at the team’s May 13 game. In a note sent to fans, Milo’s owner, Josh Snyder, said Milo had been diagnosed with liver disease.

According to Snyder, Milo’s condition has improved from life-threatening to “somewhat stable,” but that has fluctuated.

“At this time we are unsure of his prognosis (but trying to stay positive) and taking things day by day,” Snyder wrote.

Even though Milo’s future is uncertain, there are some things I do know. He is one of a kind. When Milo came into my life he saved me, and when Tim from the Rochester Red Wings reached out to us I thought how Milo could make an impact on the community too. From day one we made a difference and I am proud of what we have done by fetching bats. We have brought thousands of people together, raised thousands of dollars (with the help of The Flower City Group, The Rochester Red Wings and YOU ALL) to fund amazing nonprofit organizations (Wounded Veteran Foundation, T.A.P.S, Bivona, SPCC, V.O.C and Honor Flight) locally and even nationally. Milo has genuinely enjoyed every single cheer, clap, pet, picture and video from all of you (his friends) over the years. His story is nothing short of remarkable and I’m hoping it doesn’t end here. Josh Snyder

The first 1,000 fans at the May 13 game will still receive Milo baseball cards.