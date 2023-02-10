ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Red Wings have announced their 2023 promotional schedule ahead of their season opener on March 31 at the newly-named Innovative Field.

On Opening Day, March 31, the Toboggan Hat Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of Kinecta Federal Credit Union. Also happening will be Milo The Bat Dog Appearance, presented by Flower City Group, as well as the 2023 Magnet Schedule Giveaway to the first 2,500 fans, courtesy of I-Evolve Technology Services.

APRIL:

April 27: Careers in Sports Day

April 28: Milo The Bat Dog Appearance, presented by Flower City Group, with a Milo The Bat Dog Baseball Card Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

April 29: Clean Sweep with the City of Rochester

MAY:

May 11: Rochester Plates Pint Glass Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, courtesy of SOLO

May 13: Milo The Bat Dog Appearance and Meet-and-Pet and the Milo The Bat Dog Baseball Card Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

May 14 (Mother’s Day): Red Wings Baseball Giveaway to the first 500 fans, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball; Post-Game Catch on the field

May 29 (Memorial Day): All Tickets $5

May 31: Education Day

JUNE:

June 1: Duel of the Dishes vs. the Syracuse Salt Potatoes

June 2: Women in Sports Night; Mittsy Bobble Head Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union

June 3: Social Media Night (new in 2023)

June 16: Milo The Bat Dog Appearance, and Milo The Bat Dog Baseball Card Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans.

June 17: Retro Red Wings Logo Hat Giveaway to the first 2,000 fans, courtesy of Segar & Sciortino

June 18 (Father’s Day): Red Wings Baseball Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by Diamond Pro Baseball; Post-Game Catch on the field

June 22: Mookie Wilson Autograph appearance, presented by Upstate Honda Dealers

June 23: Defenders of the Diamond Night

June 24: Negro League Tribute Night

JULY:

July 4: Independence Day Celebration, presented by Wegmans; Post-game Fireworks, presented by ESL Federal Credit Union; Birdzerk appearance

July 5: ZOOperstars! Appearance, presented by C.P. Ward

July 6: Pride Night, presented by Ellenwood Electric

July 7: Star Wars Night

July 19: Milo Tee-shirt Giveaway to the first 500 fans, courtesy of Flower City Group

July 20: Camp Day

July 22: Christmas in July Theme Night; Post-game Family Campout; Milo The Bat Dog Appearance, presented by Flower City Group

AUGUST:

August 10: Milo The Bat Dog Appearance; Milo The Bat Dog Baseball Card Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

August 11:Marvel Super Hero Night; Iron Man Bobble Head Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans, presented by West Herr Auto Group

August 13: Dino Day

August 23: Random Generator Night (new in 2023)

August 25: Beach Night, Milo The Bat Dog Appearance and Meet-and-Pet, presented by Flower City Group

SEPTEMBER:

September 1: Cocos Locos T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 500 fans, courtesy of Medalla

September 15: Deaf Culture Night

September 16: Fan Appreciation Night; Milo The Bat Dog Appearance; Milo The Bat Dog Baseball Card Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans

Throughout the course of the above schedule, the Rochester Red Wings will hold Weekly Promotions on the following days:

Tuesdays: 2-for-1 tickets every Tuesday throughout the season, excluding July 4th

Wednesdays: Wings Tee Wednesdays on April 26, May 10, June 14, July 19, August 9, August 23, and September 13

Thursdays: Rochester Plates Games, Pre-Game Happy Hour (featuring $2 beers at the 10th Inning Bar); College Nights ($15 ticket includes 200-level ticket and $5 Diamond Dollars with valid college ID); New in ‘23, every Thursday, the first 200 fans that purchase a Home Plate at the Home Plate concession stand will receive a free souvenir Plates logo plate.

Fridays: Post-Game Fireworks beginning June 2

Saturdays: Post-Game Fireworks beginning June 3, courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

Sundays: Kids Run The Bases, courtesy of Wegmans; Knot Hole Kids Club Day, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield