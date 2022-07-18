ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Main Street Armory will no longer be hosting the “Reawaken America Tour” event, venue owner Scott Donaldson announced Monday.

Reawaken America is a political tour that has been hosted in various cities across the nation. The same event was scheduled to come to Rochester in August at the Main Street Armory.

An online petition calling for the owner of the venue to shut its doors to event organizers was formed shortly after the tour’s announcement. It gained traction among city officials and community leaders, many of which referred to the event as “damaging and hateful.”

“We don’t want it here. We don’t want it in Rochester. We don’t want it in the county of Monroe. We don’t want it in the State of New York,” said Monroe Co. Legislator Mercedes Vazquez Simmons.

Titled “Episode #14” on the poster, the event lists several high-profile supporters of former President Donald Trump, including General Michael Flynn, who was pardoned after his conviction for lying about connections to a Russian diplomat.

Donaldson issued the following statement regarding the cancelation of the event in Rochester:

I’d like to say that the Main Street Armory is an equal opportunity and non-political venue. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, gender expression, age, national origin, disability, etc.

I believe everyone has the right to their own opinions and beliefs.

(In response) to the outpour(ing) of concern from our community, both good and bad, I have decided after careful thought to cancel The Reawaken America Tour that was scheduled in August 2022.

I have always appreciated the support from our city and I believe it is my turn to show my support back.

I hope to see you all at future events here.

(Apart from the ones who have threatened myself and staff, you are not welcome)

Reawaken America founder and event organizer Clay Clark said that they’d been trying to relocate their Rochester stop for the past 90 days. Clark said he is not surprised by the decision, and venue issues are a challenge they’ve faced more than once on the tour.

Main Street Armory’s position on the issue was highlighted nationally. Over the weekend, the Washington Post published an article on how alternative pop group Japanese Breakfast decided to cancel its shows at the Main Street Armory upon learning that it would also be hosting the far-right tour.

In a Tweet Thursday afternoon, the band thanked the community for reaching out.

re Rochester show at the Armory. We have cancelled the event because a number of people reached out letting us know they were boycotting the venue because of the Reawaken America tour. We were told the event was cancelled and later learned it was secretly still moving forward. — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) July 14, 2022

As of 12:10 p.m., Reawaken America’s website lists Rochester as a tour stop despite the cancellation.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.