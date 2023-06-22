ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A multi-million dollar investment was announced for Rochester city schools Thursday, to bring advanced telehealth medicine to all schools in the district.

Leaders say the addition to existing services is aimed at acute and chronic health care needs, including mental health.

“That’s what parents are looking for, just some support and partnership with everybody that’s involved in our children’s education and well-being,” said Toyin Anderson, an RCSD parent.

Some members of Rochester city council, however, have raised concerns on the program. As RCSD superintendent Dr. Carmine Peluso describes, those officials need a better understanding of the services planned.

The more than $3 million investment toward advanced telehealth systems in all RCSD schools is a collective partnership between the district, Monroe County and ESL Federal Credit Union.

It’s also a mutual effort with local hospital systems and community groups. The funding will extend over four years, but leaders say it’s a ‘forever commitment.’

“This is about equity. This is about putting services where kids and families who really desire and want them the most exist,” said Dr. Jeff Kaczorowski, president of The Children’s Agenda.

During RCSD budget talks earlier this week, Rochester City Council brought up the district’s telehealth plan. Some council members raised concerns.

“All you have to do is sign one time and you sign your kid’s health away. You’ll be able to have your doctor prescribe them anything and everything without you even knowing. That’s scary. We’re setting them up for failure on every level,” said Jose Peo, Rochester city councilmember.

In response, superintendent Peluso said, “I do believe city council may need to have some more information regarding what we’re doing and how we’re going to be working with kids and their doctors. This isn’t just the district. This is a collaborative effort on that front.”

Peluso emphasized a focus on parental consent. RCSD parents like Anderson say the expanded services are urgently needed.

“If my child could receive the services in a safe space of school, and I will be able to continue to partner with the school and their pediatrician, that’s a win-win for my child, for the health system and more importantly for families,” said Anderson.

The added services will begin at the start of the next school year.

As part of this initiative, RCSD will introduce school-based mental health clinics at the following schools: