ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A number of Rochester City School District employees have been suspended after security footage of an apparent shooting spread on social media last week.

According to police and the district, a suspect fired multiple shots toward students in a doorway at Franklin High School on Thursday. No one was injured in the shooting.

Security footage of the incident was spread on social media Friday. A district spokesperson tells News 8 students in that footage are identifiable, and may have been placed at increased risk by anyone who leaked the video.

The spokesperson says the district’s policy does not allow for the release of security footage, and the footage that was released violates the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act by showing identifiable students.

The district did not confirm which employees have been suspended, or how many.