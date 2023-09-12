ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City School District Board of Education detailed a reconfiguration plan Tuesday which would close 11 schools and five buildings in an effort to streamline the district.

RCSD Superintendent Carmine Peluso said the plan would focus on “high quality instruction” and modernization in a time of declining enrollment.

The district said its current operating capacity is 37,483 students, but only 21,711 students are enrolled. It said the recommended closures would keep grade 7-8 schools to roughly 600 students, with grades 9-12 schools at roughly 1,000 students.

The schools recommended for closure are:

School No. 2

School No. 10

School No. 29

School No. 39

School No. 106

Wilson Foundation Citywide

School No. 3

Franklin Lower

Monroe Lower

Franklin Upper

NE College Prep

The buildings recommended for closure are:

School No. 20

School No. 29

School No. 39

School No. 44

School No. 106

The board is scheduled to vote on the plan on October 19.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.