RCSD mourns death of 14-year veteran teacher Andrea Szozda

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A longtime Rochester City School District teacher died overnight, the principal from East Lower announced Thursday.

Principal Tanya Wilson said Andrea Szozda passed due to an unexpected cardiac event.

Szozsa was an RCSD teacher for 14 years, including one year at East.

The loss of Andrea will be felt deeply by her colleagues, students, and alumni across the entire District. Like the rest of our school community, I will miss Andrea greatly, but I know our students and staff will lean on each other as we process this news and remember their colleague and teacher. Please join me in keeping Andrea’s family in your thoughts,” Wilson wrote in a letter posted on the school’s website.

Wilson said as the educational community mourns her passing, a Grief Support Team was available in the Collaboratorium from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and will be available again Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Szozsa leaves behind her husband and 3-year-old daughter.

“Our heartfelt condolences and thoughts go out to her family, and we will continue to be in touch with her husband to support them during this difficult time,” Wilson wrote.