ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two events looking at violence, equity, and employment issues in the Rochester City School District happened back to back last Thursday, June 16.

The first, organized by PathStone Foundation and the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors, looked at segregation within the school system.

The event was led by journalist and author of the book “Your Children are Very Greatly in Danger” Justin Murphy.

The second, organized by the RCSD community consortium “Each One, Reach One,” looked at safety, violence levels, and the role of the Rochester Police Department in keeping RCSD kids safe.

Both events were held hours apart, at churches in the area.

Earlier in the day as part of the “Each One, Reach One” event, students from Northwest Junior High at Douglas joined law enforcement and other community members to plant a tree, shrubbery, and flowers outside the school.

The symbolic “We Choose Life” event was meant to demonstrate students’ desire to get an education in a safe environment while maintaining healthy relationships with law enforcement, adults, and other authority figures in the community.