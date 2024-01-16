ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester city school board has the task of renaming a total of 7 schools to fit the mission of a district working to improve student achievement. The district hosted a public forum to get input.

The name change of RCSD schools is tied into the district’s reconfiguration plan called Invest Into Tomorrow.

The district will have new structures that include grades PreK-6, 7-8, and 9-12.

Lashara Evans who is the Chief of Staff at RCSD says with that new structure they plan to rename five schools.

She explains why two other schools’ number 34 and number 46 will also undergo a name change for the new school year.

“There are schools that we know that are named unfortunately after people that didn’t have a great past and they don’t represent our community and they don’t represent what we stand for so therefore the community actually said its time to rename those schools,” she said.

Those people she’s referring to were Charles Carroll who was a slave owner and Louis Cerulli who was a segregationist.

Evans says representation is important.

“Your name is who you are, its who we want the kids to know, who our community represents, and I understand history is history but sometimes we need to redo history and actually make up for some of the wrongs of the past,” said Evans.

Several principals from surrounding schools attended to share ideas on their behalf of their community.

“it is Nia. Nia means purpose, aim, goal, right. It is the 5th principle of Kwanza,” said Stephanie Harris.

“Andrew Langston Academy. Andrew Langston, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer of Monroe County broadcast and company and of course WDKX,” said Wakili Moore.

“I think either True Justice Middle school or True Justice Middle School at the Charlotte campus,” said Nakia Burrows.

Lashara Evans says the community can still submit name suggestions via email to PublicForum@RSCD K12.org