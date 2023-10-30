ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local and state officials came together Monday to honor the crime reduction work of formerly incarcerated people and families of people in prison.

This is part of the “Breaking Cycles of Crime” events, where individuals such as violence interrupters and lifelines to people in prison receive proclamations for their work within the community.

Thomas Gant is one of them. Gant previously served 25 years in prison. Now he is a peer mentor for anti-violence and alternatives programs.

“What I talk about is taking advantage of the opportunity of being free,” he said, “of being productive and contributing to our society. So a lot of us, the best way to show remorse or regret, is by action.”

He also explains that the main goal of these events are to provide hope, help, and relief for those incarcerated, and to also help bring more people home.