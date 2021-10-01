Rally for Rochester’s homeless held outside Hotel Cadillac

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local organizations and residents rallied Friday afternoon in support of Rochester’s homeless population.

The gathering took place at The Hotel Cadillac downtown. The location has been used to house many homeless people in Rochester before it closed, displacing some.

Advocates say the hotel should once again be used to shelter the most vulnerable in the area.

“We are fighting with and for our poor people, that they will be recognized by our city and county as human beings deserving of a good healthy life and good homes and good living situations,” said Sister Grace Miller with the House of Mercy. “Many of our people are living in dilapidated housing and they can’t take it. It’s really difficult for them, and we need our leaders and politicians to come forth and make Rochester a city that is noted for caring for its poor.”

The RPD has blocked traffic to try and keep protestors safe pic.twitter.com/51LFWms4cE — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) October 1, 2021

The Rochester Homeless Union says this issue is especially important with temperatures dropping and the COVID-19 pandemic persisting.