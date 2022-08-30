ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Racist graffiti found at the Roc City Skatepark grabbed the attention of city leaders Tuesday.

Mayor Malik Evans says this isn’t an isolated incident. He says this has happened multiple times before.

“This has been a very sick individual that is trying to cause discord in our community,” Evans said. “We cleaned it up immediately. It’s supposed to be a welcoming place, and using the n-word is not a way to make people feel welcome.”

Evans also says the city is stepping up surveillance in the area in hopes of catching people in the act…

He asks anyone with information to call 9-1-1.