ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The organizers of the Puerto Rican Parade, which was set to start on North Clinton Avenue Saturday, have canceled the event, according to the City of Rochester.

Organizers of the Puerto Rican Festival say day three will continue as planned on Saturday at Innovative Field.

In a shooting Saturday morning on North Clinton Avenue, five people were shot — one person died, another is suffering life-threatening injuries.

Also Saturday morning, a 24-year-old woman was stabbed in the North Clinton Avenue area.

On Thursday evening, Rochester police responded to three separate shootings near the N. Clinton Avenue area, injuring a total of five people. Another person was run over by a vehicle that fled the scene.

A 20-year-old was located by officers who was shot at least once in the upper body and listed in critical condition. A 26-year-old man, a 32-year-old man, and a 37-year-old female suffered non-life-threatening injuries.