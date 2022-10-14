ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The map below showcases some of the proposed locations for cannabis dispensaries and lounges across the City of Rochester.

Rochester City Councilman Michael Patterson says New York State controlling the pot industry is a good thing. He is excited about this opportunity for Rochester.

“We’re going to treat those two business like-like things. So, a dispensary is going to be like a liquor store, and a consumption lounge is going to be like a bar,” he said.

The question lingering is ‘where can all these businesses go’? As the map indicates, lots of places… but avoiding close proximity to schools and churches. Patterson explains the decision-making process.

“If a bar can go there, then a consumption lounge can go there. If a liquor store can go there, then a dispensary can go there,” he said.

Patterson said they’re doing all this —changing zoning codes and making room for the pot business— with inclusivity in mind.

“We’re moving past the stigma associated with the product,” he said, adding, “Just to be another business that exists in your community, pays its taxes…”

He’s hoping this can appeal to people already involved in the cannabis trade– to the legal marketplace. “We’re trying to move you from the corner to the corner store,” he said.

Patterson reminds the public– what you’ll be buying in these stores will be tested and regulated. “If you buy mystery weed from mystery people, Lord knows what’s in it,” he said.

When can we see these shops open across the city and the state? Patterson says he’s not sure, but in the near future. “Diligence and thoughtfulness take time, and that’s what the State of New York is doing,” he said.

Patterson said City Council will not vote on the map next Tuesday, but we’re told– soon.

Cannabis Zoning Map