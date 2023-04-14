ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Powder Mills Park is set to debut a new playground in early June, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Friday.

Bello says the playground is part of his ongoing $16.6 million Go Outside Monroe Parks Revitalization initiative. An initiative that seeks to renovate and upgrade facilities and infrastructure throughout the county’s 23 park system.

The new playground, which will have a color scheme of greens and browns and feature animal themed equipment, is expected to open near the beginning of June.

The Go Outside Monroe initiative began with a $7.2 million investment in 2021 and

expanded by an additional $9.4 million in 2022.

Numerous projects have already been completed, including renovations at facilities including Sandpiper Shelter at Ontario Beach Park, the Robach Community Center and the Colby Pulver House Museum Barn at Northampton Park in Sweden.

The county also opened a synthetic ice rink in Ontario Beach Park, renovated the ski

lodge in Northampton Park and installed pickleball courts in Black Creek and Mendon Ponds

Parks. Upgrades were also made to facilities, course irrigation and drainage systems at Churchville, Genesee Valley and Durand Eastman golf courses.

Looking ahead, a spray park at Ontario Beach, a renovation of the Dentzel Carousel and

an ADA-accessible canoe and kayak launch at Churchville Park are expected.