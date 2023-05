“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department and U.S. Postal Inspection Service are investigating after a letter carrier was robbed.

According to the United States Postal Service, someone stole postal equipment from a letter carrier working in the Culver Road area around 11:00 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.