Possible human remains found at former cemetery site in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A contractor digging on Tyler Street in Rochester Thursday found potential human remains at the site of a former cemetery.

Police were called to the area around 11:00 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say a contractor digging in the area spotted the items in question, and the medical examiner’s office collected them.

Rochester Police Captain Frank Umbrino said Thursday evening that an old cemetery used to be located at the site.

Police may share more information at a later date.

