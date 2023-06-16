ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police were called to Aldine Street at Wellington Avenue in Rochester Friday after a stolen vehicle drove onto a lawn.

According to the Rochester Police Department, callers initially reported the car hit a house around 7:00 p.m. Officers arriving on scene determined the car had not actually struck the house. It had been reported stolen out of the City of Rochester.

Witnesses told police a group of teens fled from the vehicle. No injuries were reported. No one was arrested.

