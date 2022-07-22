ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Law enforcement members are searching for leads into the shooting death of Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz and wounding of Officer Sino Seng.

Officer Mazurkiewicz, a 29-year veteran of the RPD, was killed in the line of duty on Bauman Street Thursday. He and his partner were approached by at least one male around 9:15 p.m. who opened fire at them in what police called “an ambush shooting.”

“We will do everything we can to bring whoever is responsible for this heinous act to justice,” Rochester Police Chief David Smith said during a Friday morning press conference.

At this point, no suspect has been identified in relation to the shooting.

In a bid to develop evidence that will lead authorities to the person responsible, members of various police agencies have been combing through Bauman Street and nearby areas Friday.

News 8 crew members captured a grey van with what appear to be bullet holes pierced through the side of it, being towed away from Bauman Street and Laser Street.

Officers raking for evidence of bullets. We just saw a van with bullet holes get towed away. pic.twitter.com/M7yr4YtWag — Eriketa Cost (@eriketacost_tv) July 22, 2022

Authorities have yet to say if the van is connected to the shooting. Members of Rochester police were seen using metal detectors near the area of where the van was parked, some were going through glass clippings by hand.

The specific amount of suspects involved in the incident has yet to be confirmed at this time.

This van was just towed from the scene. Multiple bullet holes in mini van not sure how it’s connected glass is all over the street @News_8 pic.twitter.com/mYp9tl1dwc — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) July 22, 2022

Officer Mazurkiewicz is the first member of the department to have lost his life in the line of duty in nearly eight years. The last person was Daryl Pierson who was shot and killed while chasing a parolee in 2014.

RPD Officer Mazurkiewicz was a father and a husband.

