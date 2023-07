ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Thursday for a man accused of stealing from a suitcase at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

According to investigators, the man stole items from a suitcase on the baggage carousel around 4:55 p.m. on Friday, July 21.

via MCSO

Anyone with information is asked to email mcsotips@monroecounty.gov with the reference CR# 23-125108.