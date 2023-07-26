ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are searching for the driver of a car they say was in the area of a fatal incident involving a bicyclist.

Police were called to Avenue A at Clinton Avenue around 6:24 p.m. on July 7 for the report of a bicyclist hit by a car. Officers found Juan Adams-Martino, 55, in the road with what investigators said they believed were minor injuries. Adams-Martino was hospitalized, and died one week later.

Investigators remain unsure whether Adams-Martino was hit by a car or fell off his bicycle.

Police released a photograph Wednesday of a vehicle that they said was in the area at the time of the incident. They would like to contact the female driver of the red Cadillac SUV, though they said she may not know about what happened at all.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or contact the RPD Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157.