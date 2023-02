ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An individual was arrested Thursday afternoon after leaving a stolen vehicle, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

The RPD told News 8 staff on scene that they were investigating suspected activity associated with stolen vehicles in conjunction with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, as well as New York State Police.

According to RPD, there was an individual who left a stolen vehicle and RPD was able to safely arrest the involved individual.