ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a fatal stabbing along Frost Avenue in the city.

Officers were called to the area of Frost Avenue at Olean Street around 6:45 p.m. Thursday. They found a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed at least once.

He was taken to URMC, where he later died.

Investigators the stabbing was the result of a fight. They say there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Homicide #70 for 2022 — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) November 4, 2022

