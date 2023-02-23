ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One teenage boy is dead, another in surgery with life-threatening injuries, and a third injured after three shootings in the City of Rochester Thursday afternoon.

Investigators tell News 8 it is too early to tell whether the shootings are connected.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 17-year-old was shot around 1:30 p.m. on St. James Street. Investigators say one person was arrested, and a loaded handgun was recovered.

Officers were called to Alphonse Street around 2:30 p.m. for another reported shooting. They found a teen who had been shot at least once in the upper body and died at the scene.

About 10 minutes later, police were called to nearby Lang Street for a third shooting. Investigators say another teenage male had been shot at least once there. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and brought into surgery with what police said were life-threatening injuries.

Police say they will continue to release more information. News 8 has crews on the scenes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Location