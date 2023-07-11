ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two people were hospitalized, one with life-threatening injuries, after a shooting on Weld Street at North Union Street in Rochester Tuesday.

According to Rochester police, a 40-year-old man was shot in the upper body and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in an ambulance. Investigators said his injuries were life-threatening. A 19-year-old man was taken to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle.

No suspects were arrested. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

A portion of North Union Street was closed for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.