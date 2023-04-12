ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a stabbing Joseph Avenue at Sullivan Street Wednesday evening.

According to investigators, police were called to the area around 7:00 p.m. They found a 29 year old man in the street with at least one stab wound in the upper body.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and rushed into surgery.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.