ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Tremont Street in Rochester.
Investigators on scene say more information will be released shortly.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
by: James Battaglia
Posted:
Updated:
by: James Battaglia
Posted:
Updated:
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Tremont Street in Rochester.
Investigators on scene say more information will be released shortly.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now