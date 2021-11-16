ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police took “multiple people” into custody following an investigation along Weyl Street in the City of Rochester.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to the scene shortly after 3:00 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a person on a porch with a long-barreled gun.

Weyl Street was blocked from Joseph Avenue to Bauman Street for the investigation. Police said a number of people exiting a building in that area were detained. The street has since reopened.

Police said this would remain an active investigation. They did not release any further specific details.

