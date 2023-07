ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized Wednesday after a shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Rochester.

Police were called to the area around 9:00 p.m. Investigators say officers found a 30-year-old man who had been shot at least once. He was hospitalized with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances behind the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.