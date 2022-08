ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in Rochester.

Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jay Street. The victim was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries.

A car driving down the street at the time of the shooting was also struck by gunfire. Two children were among those in the vehicle, but police said no one in the car was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.