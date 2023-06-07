ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police responded to RCSD School No. 29 Wednesday morning, after gunshots were fired nearby.

According to investigators, officers were called to the school on Kirkland Road around 9:45 a.m. for a report of someone shooting a gun outside. Police said they found evidence of gunfire at the scene, though a car they initially believed had been struck was in fact damaged some other way.

Police said the incident did not appear to be related to the school, or anyone inside. The City of Rochester remains under a Gun Violence State of Emergency first enacted on July 21, 2022. The latest extension of that emergency order runs through June 14.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.