ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a murder along Pioneer Street near Congress Avenue in Rochester.

Officers were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a car crash. Police say someone shot at the car, hitting a man in his 40s at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say a woman and a 10-year-old child were also inside the vehicle. The woman was hospitalized with injuries, but police could not determine whether she’d been shot or injured in the crash. The child was uninjured, but taken to a hospital for evaluation.

No suspects are in custody.

It was the second homicide of the evening. Earlier in the night, a man in his 30s was fatally stabbed on Angle Street in the city.

“It’s heartbreaking for the families,” said RPD Captain Frank Umbrino. “It’s heartbreaking for the community. Like I’ve said in the past, the vast majority of people in Rochester are great people, hard working people just trying to do the right thing and raise their children the right way. Unfortunately we have a small segment of the community that has no regard for human life, has no regard for property, quite frankly lacks the moral fiber to exist.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Location