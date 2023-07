ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed in a shooting on North Goodman Street in Rochester Friday evening.

According to Rochester police, the man in his 30s was shot multiple times around 6:20 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Goodman Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

BREAKING: RPD have confirmed a male in his 30s was shot and killed in the 700 block of Goodman this evening. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and police are investigating this as a homicide. No suspects in custody at this time. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/iCSWOIDGxX — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) July 21, 2023

Investigators said no suspects were in custody, but they did not believe there to be any immediate threat to the public.

