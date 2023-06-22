ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A portion of West Ridge Road outside the Kodak Theatre was closed for about 20 minutes Thursday night, after a fight broke out during the School of the Arts graduation ceremony.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a group of adults began fighting inside the venue around 8:30 p.m., after the graduation ended. At that point, police said 1,600 people “all rapidly exited the building.”

Police called for backup and shut down the roadway to handle the rush out of the building and prevent any other fights.

No injuries were reported, and no one was arrested. The cause of the fight is under investigation.