ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — There was a tense moment at Thursday night’s Rochester Police Accountability Board meeting, when one member brought up suspended executive director Conor Dwyer Reynolds.

Dwyer Reynolds has been on leave since May. Thursday, Board Member Doctor Bob Harrison suggested that Dwyer Reynolds be reinstated as executive director. The PAB’s acting manager then suggested they not talk about that in public.

This is what followed:

Duwaine Bascoe: “Dr. it does not matter whether or not it’s public knowledge in regards to any type of litigation matter—”

Dr. Bob Harrison: “I haven’t said why he should be restored, I haven’t said why he was unrestored… All I said was that he should be restored.”

Duwaine Bascoe: “If I could finish my statement—”

Dr. Bob Harrison: “That can’t be public information?”

Duwaine Bascoe: “If I can just, finish my statement— If I can finish my statement—”

Dr. Bob Harrison: “If you make sense, Duwaine.”

Duwaine Bascoe: “Dr. Harrison, regardless of what your perception may be, when it comes to deciding on a personnel matter, especially those that are under litigation, those matters have to be conducted under executive session. “

The board did eventually take the meeting into executive session.

Dwyer Reynolds sued the board back in July, claiming the board violated New York State’s Open Meetings Law multiple times.

News 8 reached out to the board for comment on Thursday’s meeting, but has not heard back.