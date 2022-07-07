ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Members of the Police Accountability Board announced in a live-streamed meeting that they have voted interim chair Larry Knox as the permanent chair of the PAB.

Knox represented the city’s northeast district since May after he was tapped by the city council to fill the vacant seat. He said, in this role, he will focus on furthering the mission of the board.

“I am grateful that my fellow Board members showed their confidence in my leadership by appointing me Chair,” said Knox. “But as we say all the time, the PAB is bigger than one person. It’s the work we have all put in, and continue to contribute that will make the PAB a success for the community.”

The members of the PAB also voted to elect Arlene Brown as the vice-chair of the board, succeeding Danielle Tucker. Board officials said Brown has been an active member of the Rochester community for almost 50 years.

“For all of the Board members we’re here to serve the community and we have a lot of work and were willing to put our shoulders to the wheel to get it done,” said Brown.

Members of the board also accused the City Council and Mayor Evans of preventing the agency from investigating nearly 100 complaints the board received. They said they were unable to gain access to body cam footage, personnel files, or other records to investigate reports of police misconduct.

They also discussed that the board had a vacant seat for over 60 days — which they blame the City Council for dragging their feet on appointing applying candidates.

“What’s holding back the work of the PAB right now is not our amazing staff, it’s not our board members, it’s the people who are supposed to be our allies and supporters in city government,” said Rev. Matthew Nickoloff.

⁦@RochesterPAB⁩ members complain the ⁦@CityRochesterNY⁩ is preventing them from doing their job. Still waiting on access to police files and waiting for city council to appoint final two members to the board.#ROC pic.twitter.com/jJ6YWy47kw — Theresa Marsenburg (@tamarsenburg) July 8, 2022

This meeting came months after the former executive director of the PAB Conor Dwyer Reynolds was placed on administrative leave.

Officials, as of yet, haven’t officially disclosed why Reynolds was placed on leave, but Reynolds, in a blog post, stated he was placed on leave after reporting then-PAB chair Shani Wilson to the board for sexual harassment. Wilson resigned from her position on June 10.

Full press conference