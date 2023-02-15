ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — February 15 marks Susan B. Anthony’s 203rd birthday, which is also recognized in New York State as “Susan B. Anthony Day.”

Earlier this week, as part of her state budget address in Rochester, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $10 million will go toward the expansion of the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum, which is currently located on Madison Street.

As we’ve previously reported, a new interactive center is in the works to be built not far from the existing historical sites.

The organization has acquired property near Jefferson Avenue and Brown Street in Rochester, which will serve as the future site of the new center.

Susan B. Anthony House and Museum president and CEO Deborah Hughes says state funding for this project has been pursued for years, and while it’s a welcome surprise, she adds there is still work to be done.

It’s an estimated near $20 million capital project to further Susan B. Anthony’s legacy in Rochester, with the goal of attracting tourists from around the world.

“We’ve been slowly and steadily building and gaining more experience in taking care of our collection. One of the focuses we’ve wanted for a long time is to have the right space, that can be environmentally controlled, to keep those 150-year-old items for another 150 years,” said Hughes.

While operations at the existing historical landmark will remain the same, Hughes says the new center will feature self-guided tours, and will be able to hold more than 150 visitors per hour.

That’s approximately five times more than the current capacity of the Susan B. Anthony House.

Gov. Hochul’s announcement of state funding will contribute roughly half the funds needed for the project.

Hughes says she is hopeful for a groundbreaking this year, but says more support is needed.

“We won’t start the actual building until we’ve raised all the money. The biggest problem is we haven’t been able to accommodate the people who want to come. We think that we’ll go from 13,000 visitors a year to 30,000 very easily, and even that already would have a $6-10 million impact on our local economy,” says Hughes.

Hughes adds the center will keep an emphasis on telling Anthony’s story to those near and far.

“We can’t tell all of that story in this little house. People just love to be in this space. The new exhibit is really talking about the way Susan B. Anthony was changing the world, and it’s encouraging people to be changemakers themselves,” said Hughes.

While funding remains a top priority, Hughes says the public is welcome to donate to an endowment that has been established. She also recommends community members look into creating a membership to help support the future of the museum.

News 8 will continue to share updates as the project progresses. In the meantime, visit the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum’s website for more information.