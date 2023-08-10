ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Airshow is quickly approaching — and the event is set to feature multiple local performers.

Former Pittsford resident Lt. Christian L. Toscano, helicopter pilot for the United States Coast Guard will fly with an MH-65D rescue helicopter stationed out of Coast Guard Air Station Detroit.

Brockport native Lt. Col Mike Dumas, USAF and Commander of 358th Fighter Squadron, tells News 8 he will be bringing an A-10 to the show. Lt. Dumas graduated from Brockport High School in 2002.

The 2023 Rochester Airshow is set to take off Saturday, August 12, and last through Sunday, August 12. Gates for each day of the festival will open at 9:30 a.m., and close at 6 p.m.

Tickets remain on sale for the show. Ticket types that remain are the following:

General Admission — $40

Props ‘N Hops — $150

Reserved parking is also available for purchase.

Other performers include the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, Class of ’45 Airshow Team in honor of those who served, National Warplane Museum’s Whiskey 7, and more.