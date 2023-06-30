ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A married couple from the Middle East is commemorating the next steps in their lives – right here in Rochester.

The two ventured from the Middle East to the US in hopes of providing a better life for their two sons —initially settling in Washington state with the dream of pursuing dentistry.

They were originally rejected a spot at Rochester’s Eastman Institute for Oral Health, but they took the chance anyway and moved across the country, telling Eastman admissions they would put the work in to make their dream a reality. The move landed them a spot in a very competitive program.

Friday night their persistence paid off, and they were able to graduate.

“It’s a really an amazing community,” said Dr. Furgan A. Alwaely. “Eastman Institute is like a family for us. It is exactly what we missed in the Middle East. We eventually found it here.”

In a full-circle moment, the couple has decided to become faculty members at Eastman.