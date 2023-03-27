ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — People’s Choice Kitchen will soon be providing a different sort of service to our community.

They’re collecting bikes as well as Easter baskets, which will all be going to kids to make the holiday a little more special. They’re hoping to help out families in the local community, and will be handing those items out at an Easter event early next month.

The baskets are donated by Wegmans. Some of the bikes were donated by the Rochester Police Department, some by Boss Sauce, and others by community members and organizations.

Owner of People’s Choice Kitchen Evangela Stanley says… this is an opportunity to make a real difference in the lives of local youth.

“Anything to help a family. We have single parents out there. COVID, low income. These people are living paycheck to paycheck. So my village come together. Reached out to RPD said ‘hey can you help me put some smiles on some kids’ faces for Easter?'”

That Easter event is set for April 8 at 3:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens on Thurston Road. If you’d like to donate, you can do so right at People’s Choice Kitchen.