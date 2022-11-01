ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A local hero is getting honored for his life saving actions during an armed robbery in Rochester.

Darnell Wilson received the Carnegie Hero Award from Mayor Malik Evans Tuesday afternoon. He risked his life when he rescued the owner of People’s Choice Kitchen, Van Stanley, in that incident three years ago.

Stanley says not only did Wilson save her life, but her son’s life as well.

“It could have been a lot worse. Going back in 2019 in December 23rd – which is my son’s birthday, so thank god his best friend called him out to spend time with him or my son would have been here and there’s no telling what the outcome would have been,” she said. “Because a kid seeing his mom in distress will come in and help. Thank God Darnell was here.”

The Carnegie Medal is one of the highest civilian honors in North America. Each medal design is unique to the recipient.