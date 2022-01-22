Pedestrian struck in attempted robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to Meigs Street Saturday night for a female that was struck by a car and was injured.

According to authorities the investigation revealed that the female, a 24-year-old Rochester residents vehicle was stuck on ice and she could not get out of the parking lot. She asked for help from two individuals in a near by vehicle who attempted to steal her purse. During the struggle the woman slipped and the suspects fled the scene hitting her in the process.

She is at a local hospital recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.