ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A suspect was charged with forcible touching Thursday, accused of touching a member of an ambulance crew on the way to a hospital.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a 45-year-old male patient in an AMR ambulance “touched a female member of the ambulance crew in an inappropriate manner” around 10:00 a.m.

The ambulance crew alerted Rochester police at Strong Memorial Hospital. The suspect, who police said was reportedly homeless, was charged with misdemeanor forcible touching and issued an appearance ticket.